WILKES-BARRE — Steven R. Balut, 75, of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Stephen F. and Margurite (Edwards) Balut.

Steve was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1963 and was a member of 109th Field Artillery, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, from 1965 to 1971. He was employed as the custodian at Holy Saviour Church, Wilkes-Barre, for over 35 years. Steve was very devoted to Holy Saviour Church where he also served as a Eucharistic minister and an altar server. Steve also served as a Pennsylvania State Constable and held a real estate license. To say he was an avid Penn State Football fan would be an understatement. He was also a 30-year member of the Coughlin Football Booster Club and held the position of president for 17 years. He was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, North Wilkes-Barre, after the closure and merger of his church, Holy Saviour.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, the former Donna White; daughters Mary Elizabeth Craig and her husband Thomas, Nuangola; Bridget Ann Mishkula and her husband John, Bear Creek Village, and Regina Marie Corchado and her husband Francis, Plains Township; nine grandchildren; brothers John Balut and his fiancée Debbie Dymond, Dallas, and Jeffrey Balut, Bear Creek; sisters Peg Ignatz, Dallas, and Gloria Hooper and her husband Dave, White Haven, numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass for Steve will be held 10 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with Father Brian Clarke officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of Mass. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

Memorial donations may be made to Wolfpack Football Booster Club, P.O. Box 1634, Plains Station, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705-0634 in Steve's memory.

For additional information or to leave Steve's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.