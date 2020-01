HANOVER TWP. — Steven V. Bernhard, age 41, of Hanover Township died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on May 12, 1978, the son of Bruce and Patricia A. (Minarick) Bernhard. Surviving besides his parents are his brothers, David Bernhard and his wife, Tara, Richard Bernhard.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.