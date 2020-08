TROY, S.C. — Steven Dwight Stempien, 69, of Troy, S.C., formerly of Reyburn, died Aug. 10, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Lake Silkworth. Family and friends may call on from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing are required.