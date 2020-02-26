BEAR CREEK TWP. — Steven James Kenzakoski, 47, of Bear Creek Township, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 22,2020, following an ATV accident.

Born on Dec. 15, 1972, he was the son of Linda Casterline and the late Richard Kenzakoski Sr.

He grew up on Bald Mountain and attended Oliver School in Bear Creek Township. He was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1990. Steven then continued his education at Penn State University.

In 1994, Steven joined the U.S. Air Force and rose to the rank of Airman First Class, specializing in working in fighter maintenance on the A-10 fighter and general maintenance on other aircraft. Steven was honorably discharged in 1998 and returned to the Wyoming Valley.

Steven worked in the local construction business working for several different contractors on many projects throughout the state.

He then was employed by the Tobyhanna Army Depot where he worked in maintenance of electrical mechanics. This job took Steven all around the world, traveling to where he was most needed by the government.

When Steven was not working, he could be found in nature, hunting, fishing, camping or enjoying his various recreational vehicles. In his life, he cherished his daughter, Tabitha, and son, Gavin, and his fiancée, Megan Squires.

He was a member of the VFW Lani Post, the Plains American Legions, Post 558; and the Polish American Veterans.

A young man gone too soon to be with his family again on God's mountains.

Steven was the grandson of the late Joseph and Stella Kenzakoski and Carl and Marjorie Casterline. His father, Richard Kenzakoski, brothers, Richard "Richie" Jr. and William preceded him in death.

Surviving are his children, Tabitha and Gavin, with the mother of his children, Erica Kenzakoski, of Dallas; mother, Linda Kenzakoski Carney and her husband, Joseph, of Hunlock Creek; fiancée Megan Squires, of Bear Creek; brother, James and his wife, Elaine, of Bear Creek; along with several nieces, nephews, uncle, aunts, cousins and extended family.

A visitation for Steven will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Service will be officiated by the Rev. Leo Thompson. Military honors will be held at the funeral home following service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

Thank you to everyone for the love and support shown to our families throughout this unfortunate time.

We will all miss Steve.