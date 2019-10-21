WILKES-BARRE — Steven N. Bolinger, 64, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Born Nov. 6, 1954, in Kittery, Maine, he was the son of Doris Bolinger and the late Phillip Bolinger. Steven spent his early years in Phoenixville before locating to Wilkes-Barre to finish his education at Wyoming Seminary followed by Wilkes University.

In the summer of 1979 Steve met the love of his life, Cindy, working at Design Galleries. They married on April 11, 1981, and went on to provide a beautiful life for their three daughters, Michaeline, Courtney and Caitlin. Steve was working as a salesperson for the Manning Company for 8 years before he decided to take the leap and follow his dream of owning his own restaurant. Together with Cindy he opened Philly's Phinest in the summer of 1995. He was very proud of his restaurant. He loved spending his time there, holding court with the many sales reps, friends, customers, and employees. Steve was always a big fan of the underdog. He took great joy in giving people chances, and always saw the best in everyone.

Steve had touched the lives of so many people in so many ways. Whether it was coaching softball for the Wilkes Barre Girls Softball League or traveling the East coast with the Meyers Speech and Debate Team, he was a role model and mentor to many.

One of Steve's great passions was his love of travel. Whether it was the vineyards of Napa, or the Seas of the Caribbean, he loved seeing the world with Cindy. During a cruise in 2011 he stumbled upon the island of Antigua, which he would eventually call his second home. Every year, he and Cindy would visit there where they found their own oasis at a resort called Cocos. Steve and Cindy absolutely loved Cocos and Cocos loved them. Not only did it become a home away from home, it gave them a second family. Steve loved Antigua so much he would even read the Antiguan newspaper every morning and went so far as to have a stray he found on the beach sent back to the states to become a family pet. He was fortunate enough to share his love of Cocos with his family creating so many amazing memories there.

When he wasn't on the beaches of the Caribbean, you could always find him on the golf course. Steve was a proud member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club. He absolutely loved the game of golf. From playing pickup games everyday the course was open, going to the driving range with his grandsons, to getting his first hole-in-one, he loved everything about the game and all the members.

Steve had many loves in his life including cooking and the Philadelphia Eagles. But nothing can compare to the love he had for his friends and his family. Steve absolutely adored his wife, his three girls and especially his grandchildren. He will forever be remembered as one of the kindest, loving, funniest, most generous men they have ever known.

In November of 2015, Steve was diagnosed with Esophageal Cancer, and was given about 18 months to live. It was the love he had for his family, and his amazing spirit, that afforded him 4 years. Four years of him making wonderful memories with his family and being able to watch his grandkids grow up. He fought so hard for those 4 years, and no matter how hard things got he was "always okay" as he liked to say. It was important to him that people knew how much he loved his business, his family, his friends and his life. And that came across everyday with how he lived and how hard he fought. Steve had two important items to cross off his bucket list: Seeing the Eagles win the Super Bowl, and getting a hole-in-one. So it's with a heavy heart that his family will know he left this earth as a happy man.

In addition to his father, Phillip, Steve is proceeded in death by his sister, Barbara Peeples.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Bolinger, and children, Michaeline and husband Kevin Engelman, of Mountain Top, Courtney Bolinger, of Wilkes-Barre, and Caitlin and husband Eric Samanas, of Wyoming; his grandchildren, Micah Engelman, Augustus Engelman, Tyler Samanas, Madeline Samanas, and Steven Samanas; mother, Doris Bolinger; brother Larry Bolinger and wife Trish; brother Craig Bolinger and wife Susan; sister Kathy Carter and husband Mark; and countless nieces and nephews. During his final months he was surrounded by friends and family including his sister and brother-in-law, Toni and Michael Berecin and best friends, Henry Goldowski and Jaime Danko.

Steve was a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend that will be missed by so many. His family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Medical Oncology Associates of Kingston for all the superior care and compassion they provided. Also to the staff of Philly's Phinest for keeping his dream running during this difficult time.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Steve's name to the Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Drug Fund at 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.