Steward Calkins
NOXEN — On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Steward Calkins passed away at his home in Noxen. He was a graduate of Lake Lehman High School, Class of 1969, where he was a drummer in the Lake Lehman Band. After graduation, Stew pursued a career at Techniglass in Pittston, retiring in 2004. Throughout his life, he had many passions, including racecar driving, motorcycling, art, music and golf with his son, Shawn. Stew will be remembered as a bartender at several local restaurants and clubs in the area. He had a passion for animals and his pets including his dogs, cats, chickens and ducks. He was an avid Notre Dame fan, watching every game religiously. But most of all, Stew was passionate about his family. He was a dedicated and loyal husband and a caring and loving father. Stew's wife, Liz, and his children, Shawn and Erin, meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was a success in this life, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Stew was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline and his father, Bill. He is survived by Elizabeth, his loving wife of 26-years, his sister, Pam, and his two children, Erin and Shawn. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek. Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Leader from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
