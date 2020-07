Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sunday's life story with friends and family

Share Sunday's life story with friends and family

NANTICOKE — Sunday Ann Lutz, 50, of Nanticoke, died June 27, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store