CENTERMORELAND — Susan A. Bevan, 69, was welcomed into heaven after losing her battle with cancer on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Her passage occurred at home as she was surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Richard D. and Doris Evans. Growing up an Army brat, she and her family resided in several national and international locations before finally making the Wyoming Valley their home.

She met and later married the love of her life, William J. Bevan Jr., at Hanson's Ballroom at Harveys Lake in 1965. The two wedded on Sept. 30, 1967, in Grace Episcopal Church, Kingston. After losing their home to the Agnes flood in 1972, they relocated to their current residence in Centermoreland.

A stay-at-home mother until all of her children reached school age, she went on to become a successful working woman. She worked as an office manager for Dr. Joseph Chollack, Forty Fort, a payroll and benefits specialist for St. Michael's School for Boys, Falls, and before retiring, she worked as the admissions director for Lakeside Nursing Center, Harveys Lake.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, William, of Centermoreland; daughter Keri (Bradley), of Centermoreland; son Jason (Kathleen), of Bethlehem; son William (Stacy), of Centermoreland; sister Elaine (Patrick), of Lexington, S.C.; brother Richard (Mindy), of Lake Lehman; grandchildren Schyler, Madison, Ryan, Connor, Alex, Madelyn and Makenzie; and great-grandchild Everett.

She was passionate about spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was their biggest fan at any event. Family vacations and weekends getaways brought her to life. Whether spending a week in the Poconos for Thanksgiving or a week at Seaside Heights for summer vacation, laughs and memories were abound. Weekend excursions into New York City for shows and shopping were always a favorite past time. But perhaps the activity she enjoyed most was weekend antiquing, searching for the newest treasure to add to her collection. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was loved by all. The void created by her absence will be impossible to fill.

Susan's family would like to gratefully acknowledge and thank all of the medical staff and services that aided and assisted her during her hard-fought battle. A special thank you to Dr. Lisa Thomas, oncologist; Dr. Joseph Bannon, Geisinger Medical Center; and all of the nurses and aides from Erwine Home Health.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the Mausoleum at Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, 4115 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Pastor John F. Shaffer will be offering the eulogy. Entombment will follow the service. A viewing and period of visitation for friends and family will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Blue Chip Animal Farm and Refuge, 974 Lockville Rd., Dallas, PA 18612.