HUNLOCK CREEK — Susan C. Haines, 86, of Range Road, Hunlock Creek, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Haines on May 15, 1982.

Surviving are children: Edward Haines, of Jarrettsville, Md., Robert Haines (Teresa) of Bel Air, Md., Susan Shuman (James), of Blackwood, N.J., James Haines (Christine), of Hunlock Creek, Michael Haines (Deborah), of Stillwater, Patrick Haines, of Easton, and LuAnn Noss (Roy), of Hunlock Creek; 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A blessing service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Muhlenburg.