Susan C. Yelen
KINGSTON — Susan C. Yelen, of Kingston, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, with family by her side.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late David and Jean Smulowitz Yelen and was a graduate of Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School and Brandeis University, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree.

Within her 38 years of financial advising, Susan established the Yelen Group at Morgan Stanley. She was very active in the community. Susan served as President of the Jewish Family Service of Greater Wyoming Valley and boards of the Jewish Community Alliance, Temple Israel and the Foundation for the Jewish Elderly of Eastern PA. She also served as the director for the Estate Planning Council of Northeastern Pennsylvania and on the planning committee for the Annual Autism Golf Classic, benefiting Allied Services John Heinz Institute Autism Program.

She was a star athlete. She won Women's Club Champion at Fox Hill Country Club eight times in her 20s. She was an avid photographer and an adventurous traveler, always seeking a global perspective combined with a human point of view.

Her sister and brother-in-law, Alice Yelen Gitter and Dr. Kurt Gitter; brother, Richard N. Yelen; niece, Manya-Jean Gitter and companion of 50 years, Al Frank, survive Susan.

Graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Hanover Township, with Rabbi Dovid Kaplan and Rabbi Larry Kaplan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre or the JCA of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

For additional information, visit the funeral home website at www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
