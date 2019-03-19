ALLENTOWN — Susan E. (Johns) Jonovitch, 57, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedarcrest, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Born in Pringle, Susan was one of nine children born to the late Robert and Rita (Reilly) Johns. She worked as a registered nurse for Lehigh Valley Health Network, primarily at the Muhlenberg and Cedar Crest hospitals. She enjoyed crafting and knitting, as well as going to the Iron Pigs baseball games and to the Sands Casino. She was admired by her family and friends for the wonderful meals and baked goods which she lovingly prepared for them.

Survivors: sons Andrew J. Jonovitch, of Swoyersville, and Mark Jonovitch, of Allentown; brothers Robert, Eric and Ronald Johns; sisters Nancy Berry, Rita Doughton and Pam Nace; and several nieces and nephews. Susan was predeceased by her brothers, Alan and William Johns.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday evening in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, where friends may call from 6 p.m. until time of services. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9908, or to the funeral home for funeral expenses.