PLAINS TWP. — Susan E. Kapinas, 85, of Plains Township, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Wesley Village.

Born March 8, 1934, in Plains Township, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Suzanna Rusnak Barancho. She was a graduate of Plains High School. She was employed by Plains Throwing Company for 23 years and retired from Tammac Holding Corporation after 31 years. She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Church, Plains Township.

Susan was a devoted mother and grandmother and her greatest pleasures in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Andrew and Michael; sisters, Anna, Mary and Mildred; and two infant brothers.

Surviving are her husband, Tony Kapinas, of 65 years, Plains Township; her children, Tony Kapinas Jr. and wife, Jane, of Bethlehem; Karen Phares and husband, Lance, of Huntsville, Ala.; four grandchildren, Kristie and Tony Kapinas, and Emily and Hanna Phares; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Kalli Joan Kapinas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from the funeral home with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saints Peter and Paul Church. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Church building fund.