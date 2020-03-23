WEST WYOMING — Susan Macosky, 58, of Hilltop Drive, West Wyoming, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lenore Williams Dickson. She graduated from West Side Tech, Class of 1979.

Susan had resided in West Wyoming for the past four years. Previously she had resided in Edwardsville. She had formerly been employed as a billing clerk at Wyoming Valley Health Care. She was a member of Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas.

Susan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. "The guardian Angels of life fly so high as to be beyond our sight but they are always looking down upon us."

Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Edward Jr.; daughter, Candice and her husband, Alex Eckstein Jr.; sons, Joshua and his wife, Stephanie, and Edward III, and his wife, Nicole; sisters, Karen and her husband, Warren Pollock, Gayle and her husband, Robert Rittenhouse; and brother, Robert Dickson Jr. and his wife, Tina.

Due to COVID-19 services will be private at the convenience of the family from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. The interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton. A public memorial service will be held in the future.

A special thank you to Dr. Stanley Lobitz and his medical staff. To send the family an online condolence visit hughbhughes.com.