Susan Savitsky Zbierski
1948 - 2020
PLAINS TWP. — Susan Savitsky Zbierski, 71 of Plains Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home.

Born Nov. 8, 1948, in Plains, Susan was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (D'Mochowski) Savitsky.

She was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Plains, Class of 1966, and Wilkes-Barre Business College.

Susan married the love of her life, Robert "Red" Zbierski, in 1969, and they celebrated their 51st anniversary in July. Together they had five children and started their family business, Red's Towing.

She was selfless as she devoted her life to raising her children and running the business 24 hours a day. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-granddaughter and pets.

Susan enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, reading, coloring, watching sports and the Hallmark Channel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Stella Zbierski, sisters, Joan Savitsky and Mary Ann Iskra.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Red; children, Robert, Jr., Michael and his wife, Lorraine, Linda Murphy and her husband, Mark, Denise Russell and her husband, Michael and Michelle Cekolsky and her husband, Mark; grandchildren, Erin Bozzett and her husband, Robert, Sarah and Robert Zbierski and their mother, Jennifer, Brody and Caleb Ceklosky, Michael Zbierski, Jr. and great-granddaughter, Julianna Bozzett; siblings, Nancy Swiecicki, Patricia Brady and Robert Savitsky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Rd., Plains, 18705, with Father John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at church.

Masks or face coverings are required at all times at church. Please practice social distancing when paying your respects.

Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, 18705.

Memorial donations may be made to The SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, 18702, or to the charity of one's choice.

For additional information, or to leave Susan's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Church
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
