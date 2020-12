Or Copy this URL to Share

HUNLOCK CREEK — Susie K. (Furin) Magga, 94, formerly of Hunlock Creek, Dec. 1, 2020. Private funeral arrangements are in the care of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., Wilkes-Barre, www.JohnVMorrisFuneralHomes.com.



