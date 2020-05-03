Suzanne C. Musto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DUPONT — Suzanne C. Musto, 65, of Dupont, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Mountain Top Senior Center where she was a resident for the last 13 years. She was a born in Taylor April 18, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Felix and Celia (Bryk) Domoracki. Susan was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca, and was a 1973 graduate of Pittston Area High School. Susan worked for Mutual of Omaha Life Insurance and worked many years at various local nursing homes as a nurses aid. Susan enjoyed floral design and working with ceramics, loved animals and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved and her. Susan is survived by her son, John Musto, of West Pittston, her sister, Rosanne Domoracki, of Dupont, and many cousins. Susan's family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses, nurse's aids and staff for the exceptional care they gave Susie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Private interment service will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont. The family will have a memorial Mass of Christian burial at a later date when family and friends can come together to celebrate Susan's life. Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Interment
Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved