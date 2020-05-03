DUPONT — Suzanne C. Musto, 65, of Dupont, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Mountain Top Senior Center where she was a resident for the last 13 years. She was a born in Taylor April 18, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Felix and Celia (Bryk) Domoracki. Susan was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca, and was a 1973 graduate of Pittston Area High School. Susan worked for Mutual of Omaha Life Insurance and worked many years at various local nursing homes as a nurses aid. Susan enjoyed floral design and working with ceramics, loved animals and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved and her. Susan is survived by her son, John Musto, of West Pittston, her sister, Rosanne Domoracki, of Dupont, and many cousins. Susan's family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses, nurse's aids and staff for the exceptional care they gave Susie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Private interment service will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont. The family will have a memorial Mass of Christian burial at a later date when family and friends can come together to celebrate Susan's life. Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from May 3 to May 4, 2020.