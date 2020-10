Or Copy this URL to Share

WYOMING — Suzanne M. Alba O'Hara, 58, of Wyoming, died Oct. 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Patrick O'Hara. Relatives and friends may pay their respects 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston, (Port Griffith). Masks and social distancing required. Funeral service 8 p.m.



