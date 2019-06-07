HARVEYS LAKE — Suzanne Marie Hillard, 66, of Harveys Lake, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, unexpectedly but peacefully at her home.

Born in Nanticoke, she was the loving daughter of the late Walter J. and Dorothy Price Stegonshek.

She was a graduate of Luzerne County Community College's Nursing Program and worked tirelessly as a registered nurse (RN) for the whole of her life, including at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and the Diagnostic Breast Center. In 2004, she co-founded The Hope Center, which still provides award-winning and free medical, chiropractic, dental, legal, pastoral and vision care to all uninsured and underinsured residents of the Wyoming Valley. She also organized and served on several medical missions to Nicaragua, a cause she remained proud and supportive of.

Strongly devoted to her God, she was a very active member of Dallas Baptist Church, especially the Women's Group.

In addition to her parents, Suzanne was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Hall.

Surviving are her only daughter, professor and writer Donora A. Rihn and Donora's husband, Andrew, of Coventry Township, Ohio; sisters Mary Krubitzer, of Nanticoke, Dona Miller, of Shavertown, Dorothy Ostrowski, of Fla., Faye Tenenbaum, of Lake Silkworth; and brother Martin Stegonshek, Fla.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. The Rev. Jerry Branch, pastor of Dallas Baptist Church, will officiate. Interment will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the funeral home.

Suzanne loved flowers, and as such, floral tributes for the calling hours are welcome.