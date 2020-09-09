WEST NANTICOKE — Attorney Sylvester J. McCloskey, 92, formerly of Tilbury Terrace, West Nanticoke, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 7, 2020, at Luther Crest, Allentown.

Born Feb. 13, 1928, in Newport Township, he was the son of the late John and Mary Augustine McCloskey. He was a graduate of Newport Township High School, Class of 1945 and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1946 until 1948, attaining the rank of sergeant.

He married the former Albina P. Gorka on June 10, 1950. They shared 65 years of marriage until her passing on June 28, 2015.

Sylvester furthered his education at George Washington University, earning a bachelor's degree in 1949 and LL.B in 1952.

Prior to retiring, Sylvester enjoyed a career practicing law in private practice for 40 years. He also was a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation early in his career, as well as working with Prudential Insurance Company as Home Office Representative for 37 years.

He was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke and had been a long-standing member of St. Stanislaus Parish; a member of the American Legion and the Nanticoke Rotary Club where he was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award in 1996.

In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, Albina, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Edwin McCloskey.

Surviving are his daughter, Patricia McCloskey Panfile, married to Thomas Panfile, of Allentown; a son, David S. McCloskey, Md., married to Holly Maga McCloskey, Ph.D., of Wynnwood; grandchildren, Joshua Panfile, Rebecca Horst, Nicholas McCloskey and Kelly McCloskey; a great-grandson, Thomas Horst, as well as nieces and nephews.

A Blessing Service will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, his pastor, officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Nanticoke.

Viewing and visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

If desired, contributions in Mr. McCloskey's memory may be made to St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, 18634.