Sylvia A. Dugan passed away early Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, following a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 7, 1941, in Nanticoke Hospital, daughter of the late Ziegfreid and Irene Vienchkowski. She graduated Hanover High School and various other professional schools and began a career in the law offices of Flood, Brown, Farrell and Hourigan as a legal secretary. She also worked for the late Congressman Daniel Flood in his Wilkes-Barre office.

Following her marriage, she went on to start employment in the magisterial office of District Justice Ronald Swank. She retired in 2003.

Sylvia enjoyed crafting and working in the craft shop of Wallenpaupack Lake Estates, where the family had a summer home. She loved spending time doing flower crafts and buying gifts for her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Jude's Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her godmother, Lillian Mogavero, with whom she resided after the death of her mother.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas M. Dugan Jr.; a daughter, Kathleen Dugan Gadomski, of Hughestown; a son, Thomas M. Dugan III and his wife, Kathleen Leonard Dugan, of Mountain Top; grandchildren, Hannah Gadomski, Bridget Dugan, Molly Dugan and Thomas Dugan IV; cousins, Richard and Rita Mogavero, of Hughestown; brothers and sisters-in-law, William and Irene Dugan, Rosalie Scavone Dugan, Dan and Maryann Dugan and John R. Jones, all of Nanticoke, and Mary and Don Dakis, of Missouri.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass in St. Jude's Church.

Arrangements by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for additional information.