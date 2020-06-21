NANTICOKE — Sylvia R. O'Malley, 86, of Nanticoke, passed Friday, June 19, 2020, at Kingston Healthcare Center.

Born Jan. 14, 1934, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Sebastian and Mary (Olshefski) Modla. She was married to Edward Anthony O'Malley until his death on Nov. 3, 2018.

Up until her retirement, she assisted Edward with administrative duties for their numerous family businesses, including Tri-City Floor Cleaning Company.

Sylvia was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, and, prior to the consolidation of the parishes, St. Joseph's Slovak Church where she belonged to the Christian Women's Society. She was also an accomplished baker and cook. Her favorite times of the year were during the many occasions that the family could join together and enjoy the delicacies she created. Sylvia also enjoyed traveling with the family. Be it a day trip to New York City to see a theatrical production or a beach getaway to a Southern or Caribbean destination, she enjoyed getting away with the family. But above all, Sylvia valued the time spent with her grandchildren. She often relished memories she had of taking the kids for walks or bike rides around the neighborhood.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Modla and son-in-law, Stephen Bolinski.

Surviving are her children, Kathy Bolinski, of South Abington Township, and William O'Malley and his wife, Jean, of Dallas; grandson, William Patrick O'Malley; granddaughter, Colleen Erin O'Malley as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, her pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

There will be no public viewing or calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Sylvia's memory to St. Faustina Kowalska Parish.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

