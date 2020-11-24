1/1
WILKES-BARRE — Sylvia Waskiewicz, 95, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, after a brief stay at The Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre.

Born May 20, 1925, in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Baptista Rodriguez and Elizabeth Evans Rodriguez.

Upon graduating from James M. Coughlin High School in 1943, Sylvia moved to Philadelphia and worked for the U.S. Army Signal Corps and Curtis Publishing.

After returning to Wilkes-Barre, marrying and raising her children, Sylvia worked for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, followed by Standard Brands (later Nabisco Brands), where she enjoyed playing Mrs. Claus at the company's Christmas party for employees and their families. She retired in 2004 at the age of 79.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Sylvia enjoyed singing in church choirs, polka dancing and dining out. She especially enjoyed breakfast with the regulars at Abe's on Barney Street. She loved to travel, and made several trips to Spain as well as France, England, Canada and across the United States. Parsons was home, however, and she was happy to say she had resided there almost her entire life.

In addition to her husband, Joseph C. Waskiewicz Sr., she was preceded in death by an infant son, Stanley; son, Joseph C. Jr.; and sisters, Lola Parapar, Laila Parapar de Jerez, Lola Mishkula and Alice Childs.

Sylvia is survived by children, Juanita (Charles) Thomas, of Wilkes-Barre; John, of San Antonio, Texas; Robert, of Wilkes-Barre; Juliann (Mark) Phillips, of Edwardsville; daughter-in-law, Lin Waskiewicz, of San Gabriel, Calif.; brother-in-law, Bill Childs, of Catonsville, Md.; sister-in-law, Bernadine Banaszek, of Wilkes-Barre; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.

Memorials donations may be made to St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.


Published in Times Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
