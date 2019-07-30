Syvia Hope Hoder Klein passed away on July 29, 2019, at age 89.

Syvia was born in Scranton to Fanny and Harry Hoder on July 21, 1930. She attended Central High and Marywood College before marrying Howard Klein on Sept. 11, 1949.

She is survived by her three children, Robert, Pamela and Alan; and two grandchildren, Harrison and Cameron, who were by her side when she passed.

Friends, family and fine food were her passion. Popular and gregarious, she loved to entertain and always made sure everyone was happy and well fed. She was a loving mother and grandmother and stayed close to her family and friends in spite of her illness. Known for her love of cooking and her famous chocolate cake, her home was always a welcome respite for friends and her children's friends. Her passion for theater, culture, haute couture and travel were great influences on her children.

Dedicated to community service, she was president of Hadassah, member of Sisterhood, a founder of Temple Israel's Junior Congregation and supporter of Family Service Association. Throughout her long life, she embodied the values of Jewish tradition and never wavered in her commitment to these values.

Funeral and graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Temple Israel Cemetery, Dennison Street, Swoyersville.

Shiva will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the family home, 126 Orchard East, Newberry Estate, Dallas.

Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.

www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com