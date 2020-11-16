1/
Tamar SOLOMON
WILKES-BARRE – Tamar Solomon, 67, of Wilkes-Barre, died on Sunday, Nov. 15, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Josephine Barbara Kocyan McCoy, was a member of Temple Israel Synagogue and was employed as a secretary.

She is survived by her sister, Liza McCoy of Canada.

Graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 1:30 p.m. in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Arrangements by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, Inc. 348 S. River St. Wilkes-Barre www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com



Published in Times Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
