WYOMING — Tamra Lynn Smith, 49, of Wyoming, was welcomed home by her Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family while receiving care at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born on July 22, 1970, she was a daughter of the late Theodore T. and Bernadine "Bunny" Bruno Walton.

Tamra grew up in the Harding area and attended local schools. She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School, Class of 1988. She continued her education at the University of North Carolina where she received her bachelor's degree in accounting.

Upon graduating, Tamra was employed by Joy's Accounting Service of Orange for six years. She left and opened her own business, Tamra Smith Accounting Services, in 2003.

Tamra was a person with a big heart and put others ahead of herself. One summer she helped by taking in a young girl from New York to get her back on her feet.

She loved animals, especially dogs. Recently, she was a caretaker of some baby bunnies and nursed them back to health. She was an avid NASCAR fan in her youth and even took a stock car for a spin on the Pocono Raceway. She had a passion for Ford Mustangs and visiting Disney.

Tamra was first a mother and secondly a great accountant. She was a fighter until the end and will be remembered for her courage, selflessness, and compassion for her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Theodore and Bernadine Walton.

Surviving are her son, Cody, of Plains; life partner Bob Boyer, of Wyoming; step-son James Gandy, of Exeter; sister Tracy Thornton and her husband Dan, of Harding; niece Katelyn Thornton, of Harding; her loving dogs, Ava, Lexie, and Simba; along with extended family.

A Celebration of Tamra's Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10 a.m. in The Corpus Christi Parish, located at 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. by Msgr. John J. Sempa, Pastor. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

To honor Tamra's life in helping others, memorial donations can be made to the Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704-5535.

For words of condolences to the family or for directions to service, please visit www.yanaitisfuneralhome.com.