NANTICOKE — Tamrus "Tami" J. Price, 66, a resident of Nanticoke, entered eternal life with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, with her loved ones by her side. She was born Nov. 15, 1952, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Tami was the daughter of the late Ruth and John Price.

Tami was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1970. She pursued her education in accounting and received a associate degree in business from Luzerne County Community College. She retired from UGI, where she worked for 37 years in a supervisory position in the accounting department. She was a member of the First Primitive Methodist Church in Nanticoke. She served as a former choir director and was a member of the Board of Trustees at the church. She devoted her life to the Lord and loved serving Him. Christmas was her favorite religious holiday and she enjoyed spending this season with her family. She loved swimming in the pool, reading, watching Christmas movies and the Hallmark Channel and attending Broadway shows, along with traveling abroad. She was a member of a bowling league for many years. She was a Green Bay Packer fan. Through all her attributes, she ended her valiant five-year battle with ovarian cancer, yet she never complained and faithfully put her condition in the Lord's hands.

Along with Tami's religious belief, her family was her life. She treasured every moment with her loved ones and friends. She loved her life with her life companion, Frank Baker. Frank was instrumental in being with Tami during her battle, taking her to appointments and supporting her with his ultimate strength. She also loved visiting her sister, Nancy, and enjoying time with her husband, Joe, and her nephew, Michael Giampietro. She followed them to Virginia, Germany, Oklahoma and, finally, San Antonio. Her love spread to her brother, Blake, and sister-in-law, Kathy, and she adored her nieces, Stephanie Price and Rachel Lucarino. These three kids were her life.

Tami's presence will be missed tremendously; she will be remembered for her compassionate personality, her gift of listening, sharing and her strong faith and love of God. One of her favorite quotes was "my parents always taught me to do the right thing in life."

Tami is survived by her life companion, Frank Baker; her sister, Nancy Giampietro (Joe); nephew Michael Giampietro (Adrienne), of San Antonio, Texas; brother Blake Price (Kathy), of Mountain Top; nieces Stephanie Price, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Rachel Lucarino (Alan), of Harveys Lake; and step-niece Kiera Lucarino, of Harveys Lake; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and Geisinger Oncology Department.

Relatives and friends may join the Price family for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2019, in First Primitive Methodist Church, 50 E. Church St., Nanticoke. Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the church. The Reverend George Price and Pastor Joe Roach will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Primitive Methodist Church, Nanticoke.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Earl Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.