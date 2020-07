HUNLOCK CREEK — Tara Jane Cooper, 46, formerly of Hunlock Creek, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her residence in Nanticoke.

Tara was born Nov. 7, 1973. Tara is preceded in death by her father, George Cooper, and her sister, Tricia Cooper.

Surviving is her son, Tyler Violini; mother, Carol Moss; and her six sisters, Tina Stinson, Terry Muntz, Tammy Muntz, Tracey Simoson, Trixy Volkel, and Tabitha Cooper.

Private services will be held by Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., Plymouth.