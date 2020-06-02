WARRIOR RUN — Tara Lee Gostynski, 48, of Warrior Run, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital. Born in Wilkes-Barre on Feb. 26, 1972, she was the daughter of Viola and the late Joseph T. Wydra, of Warrior Run. Tara married he childhood sweetheart, Dave, on April 27, 1991. They recently celebrated 29 years of marriage. Tara enjoyed camping with her friends and family, frequent visits to Hometown and her yearly vacation to her favorite beach, Ocean City, Md. She loved going to tanning salons and getting her nail done. Everyone that knew Tara knew the love she had for painting, especially her house. Tara's greatest passion was caring for her beloved family. She will always be remembered as being a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, ciocia (chuc-chie) and Nana to her three precious grandchildren, Chelsea, Gabriella and Gavyn. Her presence will be greatly miss by all that knew her. In addition to her father, Joseph, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Ruth Tippins, Peter and Margaret Wydra Sr., mother-in-law, Gloria Delaney, niece, Candice Tippins, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Surviving is husband, David Gostynski Sr., of Warrior Run, daughter, Amy Lenahan and husband, Richie, of Warrior Run, son David Gostynski Jr. and fiance, Raelynn Kulp, of Warrior Run, brothers, John Tippins, of Hanover Township, and Joseph Zitkowski, of Warrior Run, sisters, Connie Doknovitch and husband, Edward Nuangola, Rosalind Penko and husband, Robert, of Hunlock Creek, JoAnn Fazzi and husband, James, of Trucksville, sister-in-law, Denise Williams and husband, Edward, of Hanover Township, Deb Grazulis and husband, Joe, of Philadelphia, brother-in-law, Ed Gostynski and wife, Marvella, of Arkansas, Stan Gostynski and wife, Deb, of Philadelphia, Jason Gostynski and wife, Patty, of Warrior Run, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to the ICU staff at Geisinger, and especially Natt. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Earl W. Lohman Inc. Funeral Home, Nanticoke.



