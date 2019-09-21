Ted R. Lewis slipped away from us on Sept. 10, 2019, after a year-and-a-half battle with the after-effects of a massive stroke. This gentle, loving, caring man etched his soul on our hearts. Always being proud of being born in Texas he was raised in the Southwest and New Jersey. He eloped with the love of his life, Judi, when they were 19.

After serving in the Army in Germany and Thailand during the Vietnam War he obtained a master's degree in adult education. They raised their family in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi Aramco. He helped maintain the training department during the Gulf War and often entertained troops in their home in Ras Tanuras.

Ted was a father who involved himself in his children and wife's lives and love and supported their decisions (usually after copious amounts of conversation and debate). He enjoyed volunteering as a Cub Scout/Boy Scout leader, coached and refereed basketball, baseball, and soccer and was a co-leader in church youth groups.

Ted was a great storyteller and could find humor in almost any situation. He saw changes in life as "new adventures" and loved taking his family on trips all around the world. When he returned from KSA he worked 16 years as vice president of new media at STC in Manhattan. His office was two blocks from the Twin Towers on 9/11.

After retirement he began a third career by studying for a master's degree in marriage and family therapy. He had just started his internship when he had a stroke but made great progress in the next year and a half until his body could not fight any longer.

Ted is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Judi, his children, Elizabeth (Chris Eno), Nathaniel (Christina), and Joshua (Walter), and his grandchildren, Maya, Marco, Isabel, and Theodore. Also surviving are his mother, Ouida, and siblings, Dana (Yoko), Debra (Rich), Lisa, Cindy, Kevin (Asami), Angel, and Kate.

Of all the things he had accomplished in life, it was his family that brought a smile to his face and joy to his heart. A man of strong faith in the power of God's love, he will be waiting for us with a smile and a hug on the next rung in our ladder.

A celebration of Ted's life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston. A memorial services will be conducted at noon by the Rev. J. P. Bohanan, pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, Mountain Top. Condolences can be sent to www.maher-collins.com.