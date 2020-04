Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Tekla's life story with friends and family

Share Tekla's life story with friends and family

MOOSIC — Tekla "Tek" (Rushefski) Kuchinski, age 90, of Moosic's Greenwood section, died April 30, 2020. Private funeral services are from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store