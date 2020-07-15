SWOYERSVILLE — Teresa "Terry" Jankoviak, 66, a resident of Swoyersville, passed away on Sunday evening, July 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She fought with a quiet strength and unwavering faith that was unparalleled.

Terry was one of 10 children born to Margaret (Luzetsky) Kolojejchick Palmer, and the late Leonard Kolojejchick. Settling a short distance from her childhood home, Terry served the community that raised her. Her life was one of service — a teacher, a volunteer, a neighbor, a friend. She took great pride and joy especially in her roles with the Children's Choir and as Director of Religious Education at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

Terry was always a devoted parishioner, and it was through her church life that she found some of her closest friends and experienced her greatest fulfillment.

Terry's passion was always her family, and her proudest accomplishments were her children. She shared 43 years of marriage with her husband, Robert, who fell in love with Terry the first time he saw her. She was a selfless and dedicated mother to her children, Maria (Jeff); Angela; Christina (Josh); and Melissa. She especially loved and treasured every moment in her role as Grammy to her five grandchildren, Keatyn, Levi, Olivia, Taylor, and Alexander.

Additionally, Terry cherished her daily visits with her mother, Margaret, who passed on some of her greatest lessons to Terry. Her siblings, Marianne, Kathryn, Jean, Leonard, Karen, Donna, Mark, Chris and their families always held a very dear place in her heart, allowing her to travel and make memories they will all have forever.

Although Terry will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her, she is at peace. She will live forever in our hearts.

Due to the current restrictions, the family will be holding a private viewing and funeral service for Terry, with funeral arrangements entrusted to Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., Forty Fort.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if you would consider giving a donation in Terry's memory to Candy's Place, 190 Welles St., Suite 166, Forty Fort, 18704.