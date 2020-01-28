Times Leader Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
1030 Wyoming Avenue
Exeter, PA 18643
570-654-8931
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Parsons


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Parsons Obituary

EXETER — Teresa M. Parsons, 92, of Exeter passed away on Jan. 23, 2020.

Teresa was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Exeter. She graduated from Exeter High School and married William Parsons in 1947. They were married for over 50 years until William's death in 2000 and for most of their marriage lived on Bennett St. in Exeter.

Teresa was primarily a housewife but also worked at the Consolidated Cigar Factory in West Pittston. She loved being a mom and nanna, playing cards, cooking, dancing, playing slot machines and cleaning. She was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church (Slovak) in Pittston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Parsons; sisters Anna Mae Petro and Christine DiNardi; brother Bernard Schneck; and daughter-in-law Christine Parsons.

She is survived by her sons William, Exeter; Robert and his wife Carol, Mechanicsburg, Bernard and his wife Anita, Yatesville, Barry, Washington, D.C.; and her brother, Francis "Sonny" Schneck, Pittsburgh; as well as grandchildren Billy, Tracie, Don, Joy Ann, Amber, Kelly, Nathan, Nicholas and Will; and eight great-grandchildren.

For approximately 20 years Teresa suffered from dementia. During that time she received excellent care at Pittston Manor Assisted Living Facility and then Highland Manor Nursing Home. Donations in lieu of flowers are encouraged to be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or other charities serving those with dementia and their families.

The family held a private viewing at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC., 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter on Jan. 27, 2020, and a private burial service at St. John the Baptist Cemetery on January 28, 2020.

To send the family and expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

Published in Times Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now