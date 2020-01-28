|
EXETER — Teresa M. Parsons, 92, of Exeter passed away on Jan. 23, 2020.
Teresa was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Exeter. She graduated from Exeter High School and married William Parsons in 1947. They were married for over 50 years until William's death in 2000 and for most of their marriage lived on Bennett St. in Exeter.
Teresa was primarily a housewife but also worked at the Consolidated Cigar Factory in West Pittston. She loved being a mom and nanna, playing cards, cooking, dancing, playing slot machines and cleaning. She was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Church (Slovak) in Pittston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Parsons; sisters Anna Mae Petro and Christine DiNardi; brother Bernard Schneck; and daughter-in-law Christine Parsons.
She is survived by her sons William, Exeter; Robert and his wife Carol, Mechanicsburg, Bernard and his wife Anita, Yatesville, Barry, Washington, D.C.; and her brother, Francis "Sonny" Schneck, Pittsburgh; as well as grandchildren Billy, Tracie, Don, Joy Ann, Amber, Kelly, Nathan, Nicholas and Will; and eight great-grandchildren.
For approximately 20 years Teresa suffered from dementia. During that time she received excellent care at Pittston Manor Assisted Living Facility and then Highland Manor Nursing Home. Donations in lieu of flowers are encouraged to be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or other charities serving those with dementia and their families.
The family held a private viewing at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC., 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter on Jan. 27, 2020, and a private burial service at St. John the Baptist Cemetery on January 28, 2020.
