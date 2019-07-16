DANVILLE — Sister M. Teresita, SS.C.M. (Mary E. Iskra), 85, died on July 12, 2019, at Emmanuel Center in Danville.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of John and Veronica (Greytak) Iskra. She received her primary education at Sacred Heart School in Wilkes-Barre, the first school in which the newly-established Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius taught after they were founded by Father Matthew Jankola. She also attended St. Nicholas High School in Wilkes-Barre and later received a B.S. in education from Marywood College, Scranton.

Sister Teresita entered the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius at their novitiate in Danville on Feb. 2, 1956, and was received on Aug. 1 of that year. Sister was professed on Aug. 13, 1958.

Sister Teresita taught the primary grades in a number of parish schools in Pennsylvania, including Bloomsburg, Olyphant, Swoyersville, Luzerne, Nanticoke, Plymouth, Phoenixville, Waynesboro and Wilkes-Barre. She also taught in Bridgeport and Torrington, Conn., and Gary, Ind. After her years in the ministry of education, Sister Teresita performed general duties at Maria Hall in Danville. She engaged in the ministry of prayer and hospitality, worked in the host department, acted as receptionist and assistant Sacristan and took Sisters to their medical appointments. In 2018, she took up residence at Emmanuel Center, during which time she engaged in the ministry of prayer and visiting the elderly.

Sister Teresita was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Bernadine Kalna; and brothers, John, Joseph and Cyril. She is survived by two brothers, Thomas and Stephen, and sisters Monica Rydzewski and Ann Smolko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Maria Hall. The arrival of the body takes place at 10 a.m., followed by the recitation of the Rosary. The Wake service follows at 11 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home Inc. of Danville.