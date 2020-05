Or Copy this URL to Share

NANTICOKE — Terrence E. Havens, 65, of Nanticoke, died May 24, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you would like to attend, please send contact information to TerryHavensMemorial@gmail.com. Arrangements by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E. Green St., Nanticoke.



