FALLS — Terri F. Remetta, 57, formally of Falls, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Celtic Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Kingston on Aug. 16, 1962, she is survived by her father Robert Stover of Falls and mother Beryle Cordes Stover of Dunmore.

She was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and one time worked as a model for Olympic Pools.

She was a loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her daughters, Genevieve Remetta of Tunkhannock, Jennifer Remetta of Attica, New York, Paula Remetta of St. Petersburg, Florida; sister the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser of Dunmore; grandchildren Blake and Evan Abrams.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Stover Jr.

Family and friends are invited to attend Terri's celebration of life service which will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by Terri's sister, the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service Monday. Interment will be held on Mountain View Burial Park, Harding.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.