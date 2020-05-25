DALLAS — Tex T. Wilson, 92, of Dallas, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Born Sept. 26, 1927, in Dallas, he was the son of the late Theodore R. and Jule Piro Wilson. Tex was a graduate of Dallas Township High School. In 1949, he married E. Jean Monk, who passed away just one week prior to Tex passing. Before marrying Jean, Tex was a three-sport star at Dallas Township and was offered a scholarship to play football in Florida. He turned down that offer to work at the family business with his father at Ted Wilson and Son Lumber Company in Dallas, which later became the Tex Wilson and Son Lumber Company. The lumber company originally made timbers for the coal mine industry and was a staple in the area until 1980 when Tex was involved in a near fatal accident in upstate New York. After his accident, Tex continued to turn his life toward service for the Lord and the community. A devout Christian, he was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dallas. Tex was always counted on to be an usher during church services and the table usher at the Lutheran Brotherhood roast beef suppers. At various points in his life, Tex was a little league coach, a baseball umpire, a basketball referee, a football linesman at Dallas football games and a member of the Dallas Booster Club. He was a member of George M. Dallas Lodge No. 531 F & AM, and Irem Shrine. Tex was a Dallas School board member, a longtime member of the Dallas Kiwanis Club and a regular attendee of the Back Mountain Men's Ecumenical Group. His love for local as well as national sports was only exceeded by his love to cut the grass on his property. Tex could make friends with anyone he ever met. His love for his family and all his many friends will leave a cavernous hole in their hearts forever and he will be sorely missed. In addition to his parents and his wife, Tex was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Morris. He is survived by his children, Tex E. Wilson, of Dallas, Catherine Ksiazek, of Nevada, and Ted Wilson, of Dallas. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Samantha Jean Dymond, of Nevada, and Alicia Kay Dymond, of Oklahoma. He is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand nephews. Loved by many and liked by all, Tex and his infectious smile are now with the Lord and his loving wife. Goodbye Pop. We love you. Thanks for the memories. Because of the COVID-19 requirements, memorial services will be announced at a later date. If you wish to contribute, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, c/o 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, PA 18612, in honor of Tex Wilson. Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.



