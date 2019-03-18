NANTICOKE — Thaddeus J. Wadas, 70, of Nanticoke, passed away March 17, 2019, in Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Sept. 7, 1948, in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Stanley and Helen (Regulski) Wadas.

He attended St. Mary's Elementary School and was a graduate of Nanticoke High School. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from King's College and the University of Scranton, respectively.

He was employed by the Greater Nanticoke Area School District for 36 years. He taught secondary education and later served as the Reading and Federal Programs Coordinator, respectively. He was a member of the National Education Association, Pennsylvania State Education Association and the Greater Nanticoke Education Association.

He was a member of the Mill Memorial Library Board of Directors and a member of the Nanticoke Lion's Club.

In 1999, he was ordained a deacon in the Dioceses of Scranton and served the St. Faustina Kowalska Parish in Nanticoke. While involved with many parish ministries he felt a special vocation to serve the lonely and infirm in hospitals and nursing facilities.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Theresa (Stretansky) Wadas; father Stanley and mother Helen (Regulski) Wadas; brothers Stanley Jr., Henry, Eugene and sister Ester.

He is survived by his son, Dr. Thad Wadas Jr., of Winston-Salem, N.C.; brother, Fr. Raymond Wadas, of Hyattsville, Md.; sister, Rose Marie (Wadas) Vincent, of Nanticoke; brother-in-law Cyril Stretansky and wife Leona, of Selinsgrove; Brenda Kloss, of Nanticoke; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

All visitations and Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the main site of St. Faustina's Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, at the following times:

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, with vigil services at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.

Officiating will be the Most Rev. Joseph Bambera Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Nanticoke. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Theresa of Calcutta Social Concerns Ministry, the Greater Nanticoke Area Food Pantry or Mary's Closet; all c/o St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke; the Mill Memorial Library, Nanticoke, or the Sisters of Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Danville.