Thelma leaves us after 93 eventful and bountiful years. She had a full and memorable life, a big heart and was always supportive of and appreciated by her husband, children, many relatives and friends.

Thelma most recently resided at the Masonic Apartments, Dallas, leaving behind her many friends there. She enjoyed a long eventful lifetime of work, play and travel along with her husband, Daniel, to whom she was married over 63 years prior to his death. She leaves behind her brother, Conrad, of Golden, Colorado; daughter Danise (deceased) and her husband, John Reagan, of Watertown, New York; son Daniel, his wife, Leta, and their son and Thelma's grandson, Michael, of New Jersey and Florida. Her younger brother, Martin, of Philadelphia, left us many years ago.

Thelma was born May 11, 1926, and raised in Philadelphia to Marie and Martin Grims. She attended and graduated from the John Hallahan Catholic High School of Philadelphia and the Pierre School of Philadelphia. She met husband Daniel while he was on leave in Philadelphia from the USMC in 1945; they married in 1949. Thelma worked many years with the National Marine Fisheries Service, Gloucester, Massachusetts, then with the Taylor Business School, Bridgewater, New Jersey, prior to retirement.

Living in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and finally returning to Shavertown, spending 35 years in retirement there, Thelma enjoyed traveling, painting and raising herbs and flowers in her gardens. She made many trips to Europe and Russia, fulfilling lifelong dreams of seeing in person what she had been taught and read about. She was active right up to her last day, Feb. 18, 2019, and left us the way she wanted; quickly without suffering.

Per her wishes, there will be no major service; she leaves us with memories of her bountiful and eventful life and her undying love for her husband and her children, no matter what they did or did to themselves.