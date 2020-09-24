SUNRISE FEB. 7, 1943

SUNSET SEPT. 23, 2020

Theodora Springfield is once again in the arms of her late husband, Williard "Bill" Springfield. Greeting her with welcoming spirits are her loving parents, the late Joseph Ulavich and Elizabeth Ulavich, along with her sister, Emily Ulavich and nephew, Christopher Ferrance.

She leaves her love and memories behind to share, for those she knew and held her dear. Her adoring family that knew her best, pray for them as they too shall miss her, along with the rest.

Teddy was full of love for everyone around her. She lived everyday like tomorrow would never come. She never slept, she would always say there's too much to do, too much to plan, too much to think about and never enough time. Somehow she always had time for everyone and everything.

She was the president of three book clubs, she was a strong supporter of the Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, Heart Foundation and the SPCA. She rescued every fur baby she could, and loved them with all her heart. She was a gifted and well-loved teacher in the Wilkes-Barre School District for many years. Her love of music was known to all, there's no one above Johnny Mathis. Teddy was a wonderful daughter, sister, woman, wife, teacher and mothering friend. There was no limits to her heart and or the love that she had. May she finally be able to see the world.

A poem from the family

Betty-Jo Ferrance, of VA, Linda Kotch, of PA, Joseph Ulavich, of PA, Robert Ferrance, of NM, Ty Cruz, of PA, Golds the Cat & a host of loving family members and fur babies.

CHANCES ARE we'll meet again, even if for a moment my dear friend. Our eyes are MISTY the thought that you're not here, but we know how hard you fought resisting every tear. IT'S NOT FOR ME TO SAY when you can leave, so please don't be sad now to see us grieve. Please Rest Peacefully as you should, just pop in with a breeze if you could. Now Spread Your Wings, fly high and Soar, knowing we'll cherish and LOVE YOU ALWAYS & FOREVERMORE..

XOXO… I DREAM OF JEANIE…

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Hanover Township, 18706. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 South Main Street, Plains.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to one of Teddy's favorite causes in her name.

