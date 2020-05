Or Copy this URL to Share

SWEET VALLEY — Theodore A. Baker Sr., 81, of Sweet Valley, Ross Twp., died May 22, 2020. Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service was held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc., Hunlock Creek.



