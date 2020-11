NANTICOKE — Theodore G. Raski, 87, of Nanticoke, died Oct. 29, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Faustina Parish. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Masks and social distancing required. There will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are by Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 173 E Green St., Nanticoke.