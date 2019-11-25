WILLIAMSPORT — Theodore J. "Ted" Romanko, 85, of Williamsport, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, surrounded by his family at UPMC Susquehanna.

Ted was married on Nov. 24, 1955, to the late Joan M. (Wender) for 63 years at the time of her death in 2019.

Ted was born in Dupont on Feb. 17, 1934, and was the son of the late Peter and Lucille (Trzieciak) Romanko. He graduated from St. John the Evangelist High School, Pittston, and then attended Upsala College, East Orange, N.J. He had retired in 1996 from Maryland Casualty Company as resident senior special agent where he had the longest employment. He had earned "Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter" (CPCU) designation as well as teaching insurance courses for Pennsylvania Independent Agents Association. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church for over 40 years where he was active in the men's group, rummage sale and many other activities. Ted enjoyed fishing, boating, golf and traveling and was a life long league bowler. His love for music started at an early age learning to play the accordion, a lifelong passion. He also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was the book keeper for St. Anthony's Clinic for over 20 years.

Ted is survived by his three daughters, Marion Cline (Douglas), of Mechanicsburg, Jane Romanko (Larry), of Williamsport, and Luann Kangas (Peter), of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Daniel Cline (Caitlin), of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Rachel Kangas, of Harrisburg; and one sister-in-law, Genevieve Romanczuk. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Raymond Romanczuk.

There will be a public viewing 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Road, Williamsport, with Father John Victoria officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Montoursville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Ann's Church.

