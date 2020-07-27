KINGSTON TWP. — Theodore James Derby, of Kingston Township, passed away in his home on July 27, 2020. He was born Nov. 20, 1939, in Harveys Lake, a son of the late Wheeler and Stella Okraszewski Derby.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Marie, his daughter Deanna Derby and his grandchildren, Vincenzo Parente and Alyssa Parente. He is also survived by brother Frank Derby and sisters Leona Shepanski, Martha Casaldi and Norma Fraser. Many nieces and nephews also survive him. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Derby, and his brothers, Bernard Derby and Ralph Derby.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Ltd., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in Holy Family Parish. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Condolences can be sent to betzjastremski.com.

He was a hard working man who loved his family very much. You are our sunshine! We love you and miss you.