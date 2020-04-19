WYOMING — Theodore John Seman, 87, of Wyoming, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19 at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Plains, on Aug. 23, 1932, Ted was the son of the late Michael and Anna Verespy Seman.

Ted was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed in the Maintenance Department at the Social Security Administration.

A veteran of the U.S Army, Ted enlisted in the service in order to serve his country in the Korean War. During his service he was wounded and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Seman, and his daughter, Catherine Seman.

Surviving are his two children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be held in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dallas.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.