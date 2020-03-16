MOUNTAIN TOP — Theodore N. Strunk, 84, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top. Born in Slocum Township, he was a son of the late Theodore and Clarcey (Stutler) Strunk.

Theodore worked for Air Products as an Inspector for many years.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his wife, Gail, in 2017.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Pine Grove Annex Cemetery, Berwick.

McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.