Theodore N. Strunk

Service Information
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA
18707
(570)-474-6541
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Pine Grove Annex Cemetery
Berwick, PA
Obituary
MOUNTAIN TOP — Theodore N. Strunk, 84, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top. Born in Slocum Township, he was a son of the late Theodore and Clarcey (Stutler) Strunk.

Theodore worked for Air Products as an Inspector for many years.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his wife, Gail, in 2017.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Pine Grove Annex Cemetery, Berwick.

McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.
Published in Times Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
