PLAINS TWP. — Theresa A. Bush, 98, of Plains Township, passed away Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019, at the United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village Campus, Jenkins Township, where she had been a resident for the past two years.

Born in Plains Township, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Louise (Giamarini) Cognigni.

Theresa attended Plains Township schools and was employed at Muskin Pools for many years. Theresa also worked at her family's bar, Cognigni's Café, in Plains Township.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Plains Township, and its Altar and Rosary Society until its closing and merger and was currently a member of St. Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.

After her retiremdent, she and her husband, Jack, would spend the winter months at their home in Summerfield, Florida, for over 25 years. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was everything to everyone in her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Mervin "Jack" Bush, on Nov. 30, 2005; sister Geraldine Walsh; and brothers Chester, Edward and Ernest Cognigni.

Surviving are her daughter, Louise Falcone and her husband, Dr. Samuel Falcone, of Plains Township; son, James Bush and his wife, Nancy, of Ashley; grandchildren, Melissa Wassel and her husband, Atty. Eric Wassel, James Bush, Jill Kozlofski and her husband, Andy, Atty. Samuel Falcone and his wife, Holly, and Allison Korus and her husband, Joseph; great-grandchildren, Emily and John Bush, Gabrielle and Tyler Wassel, Andrew Kozlofski, Brianna, Victoria and Mia Falcone and Joseph Korus; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, in St. Maria Goretti Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin. The parish rosary group will pray the Rosary in the church 30 minutes before Mass. All are invited to attend. Entombment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements by the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Township.

