WEST WYOMING — Theresa A. Charney, 91, of West Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Wesley Village Rehabilitation Center, Pittston.

Her beloved husband was the late John A. Charney, who passed away on July 10, 2010. They shared a beautiful life together for nearly 60 years.

Born Jan. 28, 1928, in Exeter, Theresa was the daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Brozowski Malsky.

Raised in Exeter, Theresa was a graduate of Exeter High School and was employed in the garment industry as an inspector by Wyoming Frocks prior to starting a family.

Theresa was a faithful longtime member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville, where she was a member of the Holy Name Society, serving as treasurer.

Family was always first and most important. Theresa's strength, resilience and selflessness were an inspiration to her children, grandchildren and everyone that knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter and Leo Malsky; and infant sisters, Helen and Irene Malsky.

Theresa is survived by her four children, Carol Mazar and her husband, Richard, of West Wyoming, Elaine Panzitta and her husband, Salvatore, of Mount Wolf, Richard Charney, of Kingston, and Leo Charney and his wife, Ann, of Dallas; six grandchildren, Kristen Mazar, Jesse Padula, Cale and Alyssa Charney, Nicole Williamson and her husband, Brett, and Michael Charney; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Mckenna Williamson; brothers Frank Malsky, of Gettysburg, and John Malsky and his wife, Norma, of York; her sister-in-law, Loretta Malsky, of Exeter, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Kudasik, who was like a sister to her; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi officiating.

Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter.

Family and friends may call from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109, or to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersviile.