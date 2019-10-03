PITTSTON — Theresa Ann (Yurcho) Monteforte, 89, of Pittston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

Born Nov. 6, 1929, in West Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Michaels) Yurcho.

Theresa was a graduate of West Wyoming High School. Following school, she went on to work in the garment industry. Her most recent employer was Topps Chewing Gum.

Theresa was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Yakupcin, Helen Lukesh, Anna Kobolarcik, Elizabeth Stultz, Margaret Nerozzi, Dorothy "Dora" Kraynak, Johanna Batory, Rose Yurcho and Agnes Stavish.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Fred Monteforte, of Pittston; son Fred Monteforte Jr., at home; brother Andrew Yurcho, of California; and brother-in-law Leo and wife Marcella. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the late Dr. James Bruno and his staff for the wonderful care they provided over the years. Also, they would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care, Pittston, and the staff at Wesley Village for their kindness care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's name to the .

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Interment services will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

For further information or to express your condolences to Theresa's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.