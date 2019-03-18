PITTSTON — Theresa Anzalone, of Pittston entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2019. Born in Dunmore on Oct. 15, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Maria Grazia (Cali) Anzalone.

Theresa retired from the garment industry where she worked until retirement. In her spare time, she liked to garden, cook and bake, but mostly she loved hosting family gatherings at her home with her brothers, sisters and extended families. Everyone who knew her loved her. She was a person of dignity and respect, and a devoted Catholic. She was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish Pittston.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Joseph, Cataldo, Paul and Sam Anzalone, and sisters Isabel Falzone, Sarah Maruzzelli and Mary Anzalone.

Surviving are her beloved nieces, nephews, God daughter, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's name to Mercy Center Skilled Nursing and Personal Care (Misericordia): 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

There will be no public viewing hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.

Entombment services will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.