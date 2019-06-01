EXETER — Theresa "Terry" B. Mislan, 84, of Exeter, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Victoria Ziolkowski Hodorowski.

Theresa was a 1953 graduate of Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was a member of St. Barbara Parish, Exeter, where she also sang in their choir.

Prior to her retirement, she had worked in the accounting department of Bell Telephone and also worked as a secretary at the former St. John the Baptist School, Pittston.

Surviving are her husband of 54 years, George J. Mislan, and children Beth Ann Mislan, of Parsons, and John Mislan and his significant other, Beth Weaver, of Forty Fort; grandchildren Alexandra and her husband, Curtis White, and Jessica and her fiancé, Joe Rinish; and great-granddaughters Kaylee, Zoey and Riley.

Also surviving is a brother, John, and his wife, Gloria Hodorowski, of Bridgewater, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Funeral will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. The Rev. Michael E. Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.

Interment will be in St. John the Slovak Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.